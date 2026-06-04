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Kinoafisha Films Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau

Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau

All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актау

Today 4
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
15:20 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
16:10 from 2600 ₸ 19:30 from 3000 ₸
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