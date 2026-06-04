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Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
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Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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Showtimes in Актау
Today
4
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
15:20
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
16:10
from 2600 ₸
19:30
from 3000 ₸
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