Menu
Русский English
Cancel
All films

Films in cinemas in Astana by rating

Qaitadan
Qaitadan
Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
8.0
Tickets
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
8.0
Tickets
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Horror 2025, USA
7.0
Tickets
Splitsville
Splitsville
Comedy 2025, USA
6.0
Tickets
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
5.0
Tickets
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
Junglilau
Junglilau
Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
Options
Date
Format
Genre
All films
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more