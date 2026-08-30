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Kinoafisha Films Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok Showtimes for Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok (2026) in Astana today

Showtimes for Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok (2026) in Astana today

Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok Family, Fantasy 2026 / Russia
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Степногорск

Today 30 Tomorrow 31 Tue 1 Wed 2
Format
Group Screenings
Step Cinema g. Stepnogorsk, 6 mkr, TTs Sibir, zdanie 2, pomeshchenie №21
2D
23:40 from 2300 ₸
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