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The Quest
The Quest, 2025 Screening times in Astana
The Quest, 2025 Screening times in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
14:00
from 1800 ₸
16:35
from 2000 ₸
Grand Cinema
g. Astana, ul. Ahmet Baytursynuly, 34
2D
14:40
from 2200 ₸
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