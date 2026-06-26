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Kinoafisha Films The Quest The Quest, 2025 Screening times in Astana

The Quest, 2025 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Quest? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
14:00 from 1800 ₸ 16:35 from 2000 ₸
Grand Cinema g. Astana, ul. Ahmet Baytursynuly, 34
2D
14:40 from 2200 ₸
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