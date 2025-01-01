Menu
Films in cinemas in Almaty by rating
By popularity
By title
By rating
Qaitadan
Drama
2025, Kazakhstan
8.0
Tickets
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
8.0
Tickets
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Horror
2025, USA
7.0
Tickets
Splitsville
Comedy
2025, USA
6.0
Tickets
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
5.0
Tickets
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
