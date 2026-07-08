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Kinoafisha Films The Invitation Showtimes for The Invitation (2022) in Almaty today

Showtimes for The Invitation (2022) in Almaty today

The Invitation
The Invitation Horror, Thriller 2022 / USA
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Group Screenings

Showtimes for The Invitation in Almaty on 8 July 2026
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, RU
12:20 from 14:20 from 16:20 from 20:30 from 22:10 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
13:00 from 15:05 from 18:10 from 22:20 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
10:55 from 13:05 from 15:15 from 17:25 from 19:35 from 21:45 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
12:30 from 15:05 from 17:30 from 19:25 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:30 from 12:50 from 13:45 from 15:05 from 17:35 from 19:35 from 21:40 from 22:40 from 23:45 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
11:00 from 14:00 from 16:40 from 18:45 from 22:15 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
14:40 from 16:55 from 19:10 from 20:05 from 21:20 from 23:30 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:05 from 10:10 from 11:30 from 12:15 from 13:35 from 15:45 from 16:10 from 16:25 from 17:55 from 18:20 from 20:00 from 20:25 from 21:05 from 22:05 from 22:30 from 22:40 from
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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