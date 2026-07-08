Showtimes for The Invitation in Almaty on 8 July 2026 Arman Aziya Park Moskva 2D, RU 12:20 from 14:20 from 16:20 from 20:30 from 22:10 from Arman Dostyk Abaya 2D, RU 13:00 from 15:05 from 18:10 from 22:20 from Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART 2D, RU 10:55 from 13:05 from 15:15 from 17:25 from 19:35 from 21:45 from Chaplin ADK Sayran 2D, RU 12:30 from 15:05 from 17:30 from 19:25 from Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a 2D, RU 10:30 from 12:50 from 13:45 from 15:05 from 17:35 from 19:35 from 21:40 from 22:40 from 23:45 from Chaplin MegaPark Rayymbek batyra 2D, RU 11:00 from 14:00 from 16:40 from 18:45 from 22:15 from Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex Abaya 2D, RU 14:40 from 16:55 from 19:10 from 20:05 from 21:20 from 23:30 from Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh 2D, RU 10:05 from 10:10 from 11:30 from 12:15 from 13:35 from 15:45 from 16:10 from 16:25 from 17:55 from 18:20 from 20:00 from 20:25 from 21:05 from 22:05 from 22:30 from 22:40 from