Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Avatar 3 Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Almaty

Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Thu 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
11:10 from 14:40 from 18:10 from 21:40 from
3D, IMAX, RU
10:20 from 13:50 from 17:20 from 20:50 from 00:20 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
13:00 from 16:30 from 20:00 from 23:30 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
3D, IMAX, RU
10:10 from 13:40 from 17:10 from 20:40 from 00:10 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
19:00 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
18:00 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
19:30 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
12:30 from 16:00 from 19:30 from 23:00 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
19:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
12:50 from 16:20 from 20:00 from 23:40 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
20:00 from
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
2025, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more