Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Almaty Cinemas OPEN CINEMA ALMATY

OPEN CINEMA ALMATY

Almaty
Address
g. Almaty, ul. Zhandosova 58/1, 3 etazh (vhod so storony Aymanova)
Undeground
Alatau
Show on map
Tickets from
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
few votes Rate
0 vote
Tickets from
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the OPEN CINEMA ALMATY cinema
F1
F1
Today 1 session
19:00 from ...
All showtimes and tickets

Cinema reviews

No reviews
Write review
0 vote
Rate

Films at the OPEN CINEMA ALMATY cinema

Sun 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
F1
F1 Sport 2025, USA
2D
19:00 from
All showtimes and tickets
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more