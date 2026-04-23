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Kinoafisha Films Yooz Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe

Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 23 Sun 26
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
15:20 from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
13:00 from 2400 ₸ 16:40 from 2800 ₸
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