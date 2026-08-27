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Kinoafisha Films Mutiny Showtimes for Mutiny (2026) in Aktobe today

Showtimes for Mutiny (2026) in Aktobe today

Mutiny
Mutiny Action, Thriller, Crime 2026 / USA
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Today 27
Format
Group Screenings

Showtimes for Mutiny in Aktobe on 27 August 2026
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
20:50 from 3600 ₸ 22:40 from 3600 ₸ 23:40 from 3200 ₸ 00:30 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
12:00 from 2500 ₸ 15:40 from 2900 ₸ 21:30 from 3300 ₸ 23:30 from 3300 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
14:10 from 2900 ₸ 18:20 from 3300 ₸ 22:10 from 3300 ₸ 00:10 from 2900 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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