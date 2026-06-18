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Kinoafisha Films Evil Dress Evil Dress, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Evil Dress, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

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Today 18
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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:20 from 3400 ₸
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