Films
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
Gashyqpyn sagan, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
5
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Gashyqpyn sagan?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
18:20
from 3200 ₸
21:40
from 3200 ₸
23:30
from 2800 ₸
