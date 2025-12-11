Menu
Kinoafisha Films Smashing Machine Smashing Machine, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
23:00 from 2800 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
23:55 from 1500 ₸
