Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Articles
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Today
12
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Masters of the Universe?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D
15:25
from 1900 ₸
17:55
from 1900 ₸
19:20
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
11:00
from 2600 ₸
13:30
from 2600 ₸
14:40
from 15000 ₸
16:00
from 3000 ₸
18:30
from 3400 ₸
19:40
from 15000 ₸
21:00
from 3400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
12:20
from 2200 ₸
16:40
from 2600 ₸
19:10
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Curly Burly
2026, Denmark, Animation, Family, Fantasy
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Iggy the Eagle
2025, Poland, Adventure, Animation, Family
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree