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Kinoafisha Films Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Aksay

Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Aksay

Tickets
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Today 28
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Park g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
16:55 from 1800 ₸ 18:30 from 2200 ₸ 20:05 from 2200 ₸ 21:40 from 2200 ₸ 23:15 from 2200 ₸
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