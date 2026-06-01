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Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Уральск
Tomorrow
6
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, KZ
10:10
from 1800 ₸
10:20
from 1800 ₸
12:00
from 1800 ₸
17:20
from 2000 ₸
21:40
from 2400 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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