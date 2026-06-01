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Kinoafisha Films Papasynyn qyzy Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Aksay

Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Aksay

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Уральск

Tomorrow 6
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, KZ
10:10 from 1800 ₸ 10:20 from 1800 ₸ 12:00 from 1800 ₸ 17:20 from 2000 ₸ 21:40 from 2400 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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