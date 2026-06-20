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Kinoafisha Films Disclosure Day Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Aksay

Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Aksay

Tickets
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Today 20
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Park g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
19:00 from 2200 ₸ 20:45 from 2200 ₸ 23:30 from 2200 ₸
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