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Pressure
Pressure, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
Pressure, 2026 Screening times in Aksay
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Уральск
Tomorrow
20
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
23:10
from 2000 ₸
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