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Kinoafisha Films Pressure Pressure, 2026 Screening times in Aksay

Pressure, 2026 Screening times in Aksay

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Уральск

Tomorrow 20
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
23:10 from 2000 ₸
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