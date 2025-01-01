Menu
Kinoafisha
Aksay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Cinemas Nearby
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
Find cinemas near you
Allow the browser to determine your location.
Determine Location
Your location:undetermined
Refresh
Cinema Park
g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
1.1 km
Ural
Orenburgskaya obl., selo Ilek, ul. Oktyabrskaya, 16
46.9 km
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
111 km
Kolos
Novosergievskiy r-n, p. Novosergievka, pr. Kalinina, 101
112 km
Kөrkem
g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
114 km
Galaktika
g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 61/1
115 km
Volodarskiy RTsK
ulitsa Pobedy, 2
127 km
Tsentr kulturnogo razvitiya
g. Sol-Iletsk, ul. Persiyanova, 40/1
138 km
Rossiya
g. Sorochinsk, Kommunisticheskaya 1a
142 km
Kosmos
g. Orenburg, Parkovyy prosp., 5a
159 km
Sinema 5 Gulliver
g. Orenburg, ul. Novaya, 4, TRTs «Gulliver», 2 etazh
161 km
Sokol
g. Orenburg, prosp. Pobedy, 132
163 km
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree