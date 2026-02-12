Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Crime 101 Crime 101, 2026 Screening times in

Crime 101, 2026 Screening times in

Tickets
All about film
Today 12 Tomorrow 13 Sat 14 Sun 15 Mon 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Crime 101? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
22:40 from 2500 ₸
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more