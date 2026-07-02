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Zhitikara, KZ
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The Invite
Showtimes for The Invite (2026) in today
Showtimes for The Invite (2026) in today
The Invite
Comedy
2026 / USA
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Showtimes for The Invite in on 2 July 2026
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
18:30
from 2000 ₸
Showtimes for The Invite in on 3 July 2026
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
15:15
from 1500 ₸
18:30
from 2000 ₸
Showtimes for The Invite in on 4 July 2026
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
16:40
from 1500 ₸
Showtimes for The Invite in on 5 July 2026
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
13:25
from 1500 ₸
19:45
from 2000 ₸
Showtimes for The Invite in on 6 July 2026
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
13:25
from 1500 ₸
17:50
from 1500 ₸
Showtimes for The Invite in on 7 July 2026
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
16:30
from 1500 ₸
17:50
from 1500 ₸
Showtimes for The Invite in on 8 July 2026
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
15:20
from 1500 ₸
18:30
from 2000 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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