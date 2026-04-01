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Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in

Michael, 2026 Screening times in

Tickets
All about film
Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINO PLUS ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
2D
22:00 from 2500 ₸
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