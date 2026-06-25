Menu
Kinoafisha
Jezkazgan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
25
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Golden Family
g. Zhezkazgan, bulv. Garyshkerler, 41
2D, KZ
19:20
21:00
Now Playing
New Releases
Supergirl
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree