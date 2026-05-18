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Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Golden Family
g. Zhezkazgan, bulv. Garyshkerler, 41
2D, KZ
21:10
from 1500 ₸
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