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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Tickets
All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кызылорда

Today 18 Tomorrow 19 Wed 20
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
19:50 from 2300 ₸ 21:00 from 2300 ₸ 21:50 from 2300 ₸ 22:20 from 7000 ₸ 22:50 from 2100 ₸ 23:40 from 2100 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
20:30 from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
20:25 from 3500 ₸ 22:00 from 2200 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
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