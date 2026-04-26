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Kinoafisha Films Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кызылорда

Today 26 Tomorrow 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
21:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:40 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 2800 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, KZ
21:50 from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
22:00 from 2200 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
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