Films
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan
Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
12
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Uylenu onay?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Golden Family
g. Zhezkazgan, bulv. Garyshkerler, 41
2D, KK
23:30
from 2000 ₸
2D, KZ
22:30
from 2000 ₸
