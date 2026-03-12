Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Chernyy dvor v kino Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Tickets
All about film
Today 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Chernyy dvor v kino? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Golden Family g. Zhezkazgan, bulv. Garyshkerler, 41
2D, RU
17:40 from 2000 ₸ 18:40 from 2000 ₸ 20:00 from 2000 ₸ 21:00 from 2000 ₸ 00:30 from 2000 ₸ 01:30 from 2000 ₸
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Marsupilami
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more