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Kinoafisha Films Power Ballad Showtimes for Power Ballad (2026) in Jezkazgan today

Showtimes for Power Ballad (2026) in Jezkazgan today

Power Ballad
Power Ballad Comedy, Musical 2026 / Ireland / USA
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кызылорда

Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
23:55 from 2200 ₸
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The Furious
The Furious
2025, Hong Kong / USA / China, Action, Crime, Thriller
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