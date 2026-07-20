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Power Ballad
Showtimes for Power Ballad (2026) in Jezkazgan today
Showtimes for Power Ballad (2026) in Jezkazgan today
Power Ballad
Comedy, Musical
2026 / Ireland / USA
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Кызылорда
Today
20
Tomorrow
21
Wed
22
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
23:55
from 2200 ₸
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New Releases
The Furious
2025, Hong Kong / USA / China, Action, Crime, Thriller
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