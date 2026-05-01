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Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan
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All about animated film
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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Showtimes in Кызылорда
Tomorrow
31
Mon
1
Tue
2
Wed
3
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:00
from 2400 ₸
11:40
from 2400 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
10:50
from 1000 ₸
12:20
from 1000 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
10:40
from 2700 ₸
13:35
from 2800 ₸
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