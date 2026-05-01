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Kinoafisha Films Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan

All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кызылорда

Tomorrow 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:00 from 2400 ₸ 11:40 from 2400 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
10:50 from 1000 ₸ 12:20 from 1000 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
10:40 from 2700 ₸ 13:35 from 2800 ₸
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