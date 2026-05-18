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Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan
Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Jezkazgan
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Кызылорда
Today
18
Tomorrow
19
Wed
20
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
19:10
from 2300 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
00:00
from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
19:50
from 2200 ₸
00:00
from 3500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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