Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Evolution Evolution, 2026 Screening times in

Evolution, 2026 Screening times in

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 11 Fri 12 Sat 13 Sun 14 Mon 15 Tue 16 Wed 17
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Evolution? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoalem g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
12:40 from 2200 ₸ 18:20 from 2200 ₸
Кассандра
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Qut
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Passenger
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more