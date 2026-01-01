Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in

Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in

Tickets
All about animated film
Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Super Mario Galaxy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoalem g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
2D
17:00 from 2400 ₸
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, Poland, Crime, Drama, Horror, Detective
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more