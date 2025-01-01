Menu
Kinoalem
g. Zhetysay, ul. Auezova, 16
0 meter
Orom Cinema
g. Dzhizzak, prospekt Islama Karimova
80.4 km
Sergeli Cinema
g. Tashkent, ul. Novyy Sergeli, 11/2
90.5 km
Vatan
g. Tashkent, Uchtepinskiy r-n, ul. Lutfiy, 55
92 km
Vega Cinema
g. Tashkent, Chilanzarskiy r-n, ul. Shota Rustavelli, 150, TRTs Vega Centre, 4 etazh
92.8 km
Parus Cinema
Novza
94.1 km
Next Cinema
g. Tashkent, Yakkasarayskiy r-n, ul. Babura, 6
97 km
Royal Cinema 3d
g. Tashkent, Shayhontohurskiy r-n, ul. Koratosh, 5A, TRTs «Samarqand Darvoza», 4 etazh
97.1 km
Magic Cinema
Tashkent, ulitsa Babura, 174/12
97.3 km
Guncha Cinema
Tinchlik
97.4 km
Yulduz Cinema
Aybek
Ming Urik
98.3 km
Premier Hall
Aybek
Ming Urik
98.3 km
