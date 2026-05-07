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Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
About
Showtimes
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Актау
Today
7
Tomorrow
8
Sat
9
Sun
10
Mon
11
Tue
12
Wed
13
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
18:30
from 3000 ₸
20:05
from 3000 ₸
22:10
from 3000 ₸
23:50
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
15:00
from 3000 ₸
16:00
from 3000 ₸
16:40
from 3000 ₸
17:40
from 3000 ₸
18:20
from 3400 ₸
19:20
from 3400 ₸
20:00
from 3400 ₸
21:50
from 3400 ₸
22:50
from 3400 ₸
23:40
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
15:10
from 2800 ₸
16:50
from 2800 ₸
18:30
from 3200 ₸
20:10
from 3200 ₸
21:50
from 3200 ₸
23:30
from 2800 ₸
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