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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen

Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актау

Today 7 Tomorrow 8 Sat 9 Sun 10 Mon 11 Tue 12 Wed 13
Format
Group Screenings
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
18:30 from 3000 ₸ 20:05 from 3000 ₸ 22:10 from 3000 ₸ 23:50 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
15:00 from 3000 ₸ 16:00 from 3000 ₸ 16:40 from 3000 ₸ 17:40 from 3000 ₸ 18:20 from 3400 ₸ 19:20 from 3400 ₸ 20:00 from 3400 ₸ 21:50 from 3400 ₸ 22:50 from 3400 ₸ 23:40 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
15:10 from 2800 ₸ 16:50 from 2800 ₸ 18:30 from 3200 ₸ 20:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 2800 ₸
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