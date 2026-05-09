Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Mortal Kombat II Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen

Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen

Tickets
All about film
Today 9 Tomorrow 10 Mon 11 Tue 12 Wed 13
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Mortal Kombat II? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D g. Zhanaozen, 3A mkrn, zdanie kinoteatra «Zhalyn»
2D, RU
13:30 from 800 ₸ 23:55 from 1200 ₸
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Qara
Qara
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more