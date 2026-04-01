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Kinoafisha Films Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika, 2026 Screening times in Oskemen

Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika, 2026 Screening times in Oskemen

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Семей

Tomorrow 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
13:35 from 1800 ₸
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