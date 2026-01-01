Menu
Kinoafisha
Oskemen, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Oskemen
The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Oskemen
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kuzgi samal
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qara
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree