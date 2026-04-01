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Kinoafisha Films Moya sobaka - kosmonavt Moya sobaka - kosmonavt, 2026 Screening times in Oskemen

Moya sobaka - kosmonavt, 2026 Screening times in Oskemen

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Семей

Tomorrow 11 Sun 12 Mon 13 Tue 14 Wed 15
Format
Group Screenings
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
11:30 from 1800 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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