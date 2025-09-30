Menu
Русский English
Kinoafisha Oskemen Cinemas MaxOn Cinema

MaxOn Cinema

Oskemen
Address
Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
Phone

+7‒705‒276‒43‒22

Tickets from 1800 ₸
Tickets from 1800 ₸
Showtimes at the MaxOn Cinema cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 5 sessions
13:20 from 1800 ₸ 15:25 from 1800 ₸ 17:35 from 1800 ₸ 19:40 from 1800 ₸ ...
Agent & Irbis
Today 6 sessions
10:15 from 1800 ₸ 14:15 from 1800 ₸ 15:40 from 1800 ₸ 18:15 from 1800 ₸ ...
Altered
Today 3 sessions
10:20 from 1800 ₸ 14:15 from 1800 ₸ 18:10 from 1800 ₸ ...
Goat
Today 4 sessions
11:20 from 1800 ₸ 14:30 from 1800 ₸ 18:35 from 1800 ₸ 22:40 from 1800 ₸ ...
Films at the MaxOn Cinema cinema

Today 30
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
13:20 from 1800 ₸ 15:25 from 1800 ₸ 17:35 from 1800 ₸ 19:40 from 1800 ₸ 21:55 from 1800 ₸
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:15 from 1800 ₸ 14:15 from 1800 ₸ 15:40 from 1800 ₸ 18:15 from 1800 ₸ 19:40 from 1800 ₸ 22:15 from 1800 ₸ 23:40 from 1800 ₸
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
10:20 from 1800 ₸ 14:15 from 1800 ₸ 18:10 from 1800 ₸
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
2025, USA, Horror
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
2025, USA, Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
