MaxOn Cinema
MaxOn Cinema
Oskemen
Address
Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
Show on map
Phone
+7‒705‒276‒43‒22
Call
Showtimes
at the MaxOn Cinema cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 5 sessions
13:20
from 1800 ₸
15:25
from 1800 ₸
17:35
from 1800 ₸
19:40
from 1800 ₸
...
Agent & Irbis
Today 6 sessions
10:15
from 1800 ₸
14:15
from 1800 ₸
15:40
from 1800 ₸
18:15
from 1800 ₸
...
Altered
Today 3 sessions
10:20
from 1800 ₸
14:15
from 1800 ₸
18:10
from 1800 ₸
...
Goat
Today 4 sessions
11:20
from 1800 ₸
14:30
from 1800 ₸
18:35
from 1800 ₸
22:40
from 1800 ₸
...
from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
13:20
from 1800 ₸
15:25
from 1800 ₸
17:35
from 1800 ₸
19:40
from 1800 ₸
21:55
from 1800 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:15
from 1800 ₸
14:15
from 1800 ₸
15:40
from 1800 ₸
18:15
from 1800 ₸
19:40
from 1800 ₸
22:15
from 1800 ₸
23:40
from 1800 ₸
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
10:20
from 1800 ₸
14:15
from 1800 ₸
18:10
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
