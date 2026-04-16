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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Oral

Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Oral

Tickets
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Today 16
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, KK
22:00 from 2400 ₸
Kөrkem g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D, RU
21:40 23:20
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