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Kinoafisha Films Black Box Showtimes for Black Box (2026) in Oral today

Showtimes for Black Box (2026) in Oral today

Black Box
Black Box Thriller 2026 / USA
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All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Аксай

Today 10
Format
Group Screenings
Cinema Park g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
16:30 from 1800 ₸ 22:45 from 2200 ₸ 00:25 from 2200 ₸
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