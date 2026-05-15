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Kinoafisha Films Өч-2: Карындаш Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Tickets
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Today 15
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kөrkem g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D
23:00 from 2200 ₸ 00:40 from 2200 ₸
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