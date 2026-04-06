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Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Tickets
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Today 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
21:40 from 1700 ₸
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