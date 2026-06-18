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The Cure
The Cure, 2026 Screening times in Oral
The Cure, 2026 Screening times in Oral
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
19:30
from 2400 ₸
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