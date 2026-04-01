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Kinoafisha Films Yooz Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Oral

Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Oral

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Yooz? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
12:10 from 1800 ₸
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