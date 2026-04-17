Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Deceased The Deceased, 2025 Screening times in Oral

The Deceased, 2025 Screening times in Oral

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актобе

Today 17
Format
Group Screenings
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
23:50 from 3100 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
00:10 from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
23:30 from 3200 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
Handbok för superhjältar
Handbok för superhjältar
2025, Sweden, Adventure, Animation, Family
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy
Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more