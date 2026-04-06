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Kinoafisha Films The Mortuary Assistant The Mortuary Assistant, 2026 Screening times in Oral

The Mortuary Assistant, 2026 Screening times in Oral

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актобе

Today 6
Format
Group Screenings
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
00:20 from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
23:30 from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
00:00 from 2100 ₸
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