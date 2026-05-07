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Kinoafisha Films The Magic Faraway Tree The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Oral

The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Oral

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Today 7
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
12:00 from 1800 ₸ 15:50 from 2000 ₸
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