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Kinoafisha Films The Backrooms The Backrooms, 2026 Screening times in Oral

The Backrooms, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
19:30 from 2400 ₸ 23:20 from 2000 ₸
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